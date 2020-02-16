December 31, 1956 - February 13, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Rocke Lee Bratt, age 63, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Thursday February 13, 2020. Rocke was born December 31, 1956 to Fred and Barbara Bratt.
Rocke is preceded in death by his father Fred. Rocke is survived by his loving children; Tammy (Blaine) Kahle, Heather Bratt, Jason Bratt; mother, Barbara Bratt-Kennedy; siblings, Sharlei Hauck, Steve Bratt; grandchildren, Kaden Bratt, Kiley Bratt-Davids, Ember Kahle; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be 3:00 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
3:00PM
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512