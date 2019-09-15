{{featured_button_text}}
Rochelle Joann Nickel

September 12, 2019

Rochelle Joann Nickel, age 56, of Malcolm, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68504. Funeral service, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com.

Events

Sep 17
Visitation
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Sep 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
10:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
