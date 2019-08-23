October 30, 1966 - August 18, 2019
Roby Lee Miller, age 52, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2019. Roby was born October 30, 1966 in Lincoln. Roby was a personal assistant for 18 years in Las Vegas and L.A. Roby worked for Sun Valley Lanes for 16 years before going to Vegas.
Preceded in death by father James Miller; aunts Barbara Bowers of Lincoln, Viva June Siefert of Bennet and aunt Pat Stratton from California; grandparents Gene and Helen Bowers, Ben Miller and Nina Sottosanti, California. Survivors: mother Beverly Miller; brother Rick Miller of Lincoln; sister Jamie (Eric) Sutton; nieces Ariel & Autumn Sutton; nephew William Sutton all Virginia; uncle Jerry Miller of Lincoln.
Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. Funeral at 10 a.m. Monday, August 26, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Please visit lincolnfh.com
