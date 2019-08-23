{{featured_button_text}}
Roby Lee Miller
Wright, Deanna

October 30, 1966 - August 18, 2019

Roby Lee Miller, age 52, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2019. Roby was born October 30, 1966 in Lincoln. Roby was a personal assistant for 18 years in Las Vegas and L.A. Roby worked for Sun Valley Lanes for 16 years before going to Vegas.

Preceded in death by father James Miller; aunts Barbara Bowers of Lincoln, Viva June Siefert of Bennet and aunt Pat Stratton from California; grandparents Gene and Helen Bowers, Ben Miller and Nina Sottosanti, California. Survivors: mother Beverly Miller; brother Rick Miller of Lincoln; sister Jamie (Eric) Sutton; nieces Ariel & Autumn Sutton; nephew William Sutton all Virginia; uncle Jerry Miller of Lincoln.

Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. Funeral at 10 a.m. Monday, August 26, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Please visit lincolnfh.com

Aug 25
Visitation
Sunday, August 25, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Lincoln Meorial Funeral Home
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
