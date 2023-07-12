Robin Rae Taft

May 28, 1958 - June 18, 2023

Robin Rae Taft, 65, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Lincoln, NE.

Robin was born on May 28, 1958 in Lincoln to Ron and Elaine Taft where she attended Lincoln High School. Robin worked in retail sales most of her life. She was a great problem solver, enjoyed arts and crafts and constantly had a fur buddy by her side. Recently Robin enjoyed attending art classes which included beading.

Robin is survived by her sister, Rhonda Taft; brother, Rod Taft and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and was predeceased by parents, Elaine and Ron; and brother, Randy.

There will be a small gathering of friends and family on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at 4731 Kirkwood Dr., Lincoln, NE, 68516.

Donations may be made to Robin's family for the memorial.