Robin (Daharsh) Haeffner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 9, 1957 - June 29, 2020

Robin Haeffner (Daharsh), 63, originally of Lincoln, NE, went to be with her Lord and Savior on 29 June, 2020 in Woodland, Maine. Robin was born on 9 March 1957 to Bill and Marian Daharsh. She graduated Northeast High School in 1975. She married Steve on 2 January 2000.

Robin worked for Alltel and Verizon for a total of 45 years, retiring in 2018 as Director of Environmental Control, with positions held in Lincoln, NE; Little Rock, AR; and Dallas/Southlake, TX. Robin and Steve moved in 2019 to retire to their farm in Woodland, Maine.

Robin was quick-witted, loving, dedicated, and would light up any room she entered. Her family will miss being a recipient of her loving and thoughtful nature.

Robin is preceded in death by her parents, reunited together in Glory. She is survived by her husband, Steve, and their two beloved dogs; her brother, Jon (Cyndi); nephew/nieces, Matt (Melissa), Ashley (Bo), and Alison; 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews.

No services will be held; a Facebook page has been created in her memorial.

To send flowers to the family of Robin Haeffner , please visit Tribute Store.