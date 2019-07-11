February 18, 1929 - July 9, 2019
Roberta “Bobby” Sward, 90, of Denton, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1929 to Kenneth and Cecilia (Damm) Flory in Carleton. Bobby was an artist who shared her passion through teaching for over 40 years. She was affiliated with St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, La Sertoma, Lincoln Artists Guild, Avenue Art Gallery, Tabitha Auxiliary, and The Burkholder Project.
Surviving family members include daughters: Carol (Jeff) Most of Lincoln, Joyce (Paul) Malone of York, Lynne (Bob) Ortlieb of Lincoln, son; Allen Sward of Lincoln, grandchildren: Bo (Amber) Jones of Lincoln, Dara (Justin) Ricketts of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Beth (Elliott) Ludy of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Erin (Scott) Marsh of Louisburg, Kansas, Kelly (Allison) Malone of Gretna, Meghan (Justin) Duff of Leawood, Kansas, Malinda Ortlieb of Lincoln, and Russell Ortlieb of Lincoln, 16 great-grandchildren, sister; Georgia Lutzi of McCook, and sister-in-law; Eloise Sward of Sully, Iowa. Preceded in death by her parents and husband; Alfred.
Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 13, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Tabitha Foundation and St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. Condolences at Roperandsons.com.