Robert Warren White

December 14, 1945 - April 11, 2023

Robert (Bob) White, 77, of Lincoln, passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Concordia, KS to Norma (Grubb) and Robert G. White. He married Shirley (Munn) White on April 14, 1984.

Bob served in the US Air Force from 1967-1971. He was a member of the American Legion Post 3 for 54 years.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughter, Kimberly White, Lincoln; son, Brian (Kelly) White, Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Shelbey and Keaton Hartsook, Eastin, Connor, and Beckett White; sister, Marcia (Donald) Leishman, Lincoln. A private family ceremony will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com