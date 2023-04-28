Robert W. Ritzdorf

April 25, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial for Robert W. Ritzdorf age 93 of Howells, NE will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells, NE with Fr. Stanley Schmit as celebrant. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, rural Howells, NE, with a luncheon to follow at the Howells Catholic Social Hall.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a public Vigil Service at 7:00 PM at the church and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Robert passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at CHI Hospital in Schuyler, NE.

Survivors include wife Rosalyn Ritzdorf of Howells, NE; two sons Tom (Jody) Ritzdorf of York, NE, Ken (Alice) Ritzdorf of Elkhorn, NE; two daughters Janet (Russ) Cech of Rogers, NE and Doris (Bryan) Robertson of Lincoln, NE; daughter-in-law Sally Ritzdorf of Howells, NE; twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; sister Alice Rhode of Columbus, NE. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Jake and Helen (Mejstrik) Ritzdorf; son Robert D. Ritzdorf; sister Louann Nordell, and brothers Jack Ritzdorf, Leonard Ritzdorf, and Melvin Ritzdorf.