Robert W Nicholson

January 12, 1968 - March 18, 2023

Robert W Nicholson, of Lincoln, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Rob was born January 12, 1968 to Charles and Sharon Nicholson.

Rob is survived by his loving wife of 19 years Sara Nicholson; children, Tia, Will and Jemma Nicholson; siblings, Debora (Sammy) Luci, Kelly Michaelsen, Vickie (Brent) Acklie, Steven (Jessica) Nicholson, Jaclyn (Jonathan) Panipinto; step-parents, Judy Nicholson, Rick Michaelsen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Rob will be Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Go to www.lincolnfh.com