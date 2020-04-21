Robert W. “Bob” Sullivan

Bob and Betty loved to travel. They visited many places across the United States. They also enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Sherman Reservoir. Laughs were shared with friends playing cards, dominos and dining. His love of fishing and hunting was shared with his sons.

Survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law, Jim and Jeanne Sullivan of Grand Island and their children and grandchildren, Neil and Lindsey Sullivan, and Auron and Ember of Lincoln, Ryan and Rachel Sullivan and Pearse of Grand Island; David Sullivan of Houston, Texas, and his daughter, Jessica Calenzo of New York; Terry and Kim Sullivan of Worms and their children and grandchildren, Brett and Samie Sullivan, and Lauren and Max of Ashland, Jenny and Matt Cordes, and Audra and Sawyer of Kearney, and Grant Sullivan of Holdrege; Robert (Gene) and Michelle Sullivan and their children and grandchildren, Lucas and Rachel Sullivan, and Oliver of California, and Spenser Sullivan of Omaha. He was preceded by in death by his wife; parents; and his brother, Dale Sullivan; Barbara Sullivan; brother and sister-in law, Harold and Joyce Sullivan; sister-in-law, Connie Hess; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen and Arlene Scott.