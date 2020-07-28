Robert W. Arkle
February 9, 1930 - July 25, 2020
Survivors: wife Janice of York, son David (Dawn) of Omaha, grandchildren Ryan and Brielle Arkle; daughter Laura (Larry) Jacobsen of York, grandchildren Alex Zieg of York, and Ellie Zieg and Larry's very special children Samantha, Courtney and Lucas Jacobsen.
Services 10:00 a.m., Thurs, July 30, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. COVID 19 Guidelines will be implemented. Private family interment. Visitation 1-8 p.m., Wed at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.metzmortuary.com
