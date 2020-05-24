× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert Te Selle Prophet

October 12, 1952 - May 19, 2020

Robert T. Prophet, 67, of Firth, NE., passed away at Lakeview Living in Firth on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, of complications from ALS. Bob was born on October 12, 1952 in Tulsa, OK., and was the beloved son of Russell E. Prophet (1917-2005) and Norma (Nee Te Selle) Prophet (1923-2009). He loved learning, and earned undergraduate degrees in Business Administration in 1978, Carpentry in 1980, Industrial Arts Education in 1980, and a graduate degree in Technical Teacher Education-Carpentry in 1981.

Also in 1981, he moved to Nebraska to join his parents, and worked as a residential carpenter. In 1991 Robert began a 28 year career with the Lancaster County Assessor's Office, retiring in October 2019. He was an extremely talented cabinet maker, welder, stain glasser, and a life-long craftsman. He loved “life on the farm” and was the fifth generation living on the family farm Homesteaded in 1868 by his Dietz ancestor. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor, was a great friend, and his faith was strong.