December 22, 1951 - July 25, 2019
Robert Steven “Bob” Schubert, 67, of Lincoln, passed away on July 25th, 2019. Born on December 22, 1951 to William F. “Bill” and Santos “Sandra” (Baros) Schubert. Bob graduated from Pius X High School in 1970. After 1970 he served in the United States Air Force for over 10 years.
Bob worked in the telecommunications industry after the military. In later years, Bob was a driver for several automotive dealerships, delivering and picking up autos all over the country. He loved to drive. Of course, he was always looking for his next win in the Lottery.
Family members include his brother, William D. “Bill” Schubert; sisters, Pamela L. Tabor McCabe and Elizabeth Jane Shanahan and husband, Steve; uncle, John R. “Jack” Schubert and cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A life gathering to meet with family will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Burial at a later date. Memorials may be given to American Heart Association or Alcoholics Anonymous. Condolences may be left online at metcalffuneralservices.com
