June 7, 1946 - August 13, 2019
Robert Simental, 73, of Lincoln passed away August 13, 2019. Born June 7, 1946 in Laredo, TX to Pedro and Marie (Villa Lobos) Simental. Ret. custodian for Lincoln Public Schools (25 years). Robert married Connie Jean Block on January 7, 1976. He enjoyed watching old western movies and camping.
Family members include his wife Connie; son Robert, Jr., CO, Joe, AZ, Troy (Jody) Teppert, OK; daughter Ateaqwa Cribb, CO; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; brother Mike Simental, Lincoln; sisters Beatrice Salinas, Jobita Bair and Matilda Butcher, all of CO, Sally Escamia, CA. Preceded in death by his parents; brother Ramon Garcia and sister Lucy Salway.
A memorial service is pending at a later date. No visitation/Cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
