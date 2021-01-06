Robert “Scott” Benson, 54, of Lincoln, passed away December 29, 2020. Born June 17, 1966 in Baltimore, MD to Robert Henry and Josephine Ann (Dubell) Benson. Scott served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an IT Infras Support Analyst/Sr with the State of Nebraska. He loved spending time with his dogs, Kelli, Ruger and Hercules and Randi, the cat, as well as playing disk golf.