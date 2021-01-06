Robert “Scott” Benson
June 17, 1966 - December 29, 2020
Robert “Scott” Benson, 54, of Lincoln, passed away December 29, 2020. Born June 17, 1966 in Baltimore, MD to Robert Henry and Josephine Ann (Dubell) Benson. Scott served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an IT Infras Support Analyst/Sr with the State of Nebraska. He loved spending time with his dogs, Kelli, Ruger and Hercules and Randi, the cat, as well as playing disk golf.
Family members include his wife Tammy; sons Marcus (Kristin) Benson, Chicago, IL and Shawn Benson, Bellevue, NE; grandchildren Cain and Lily Benson; sister Karen (Jay) Cantu, Blue Springs, MO; sister Dionne Ballew, Overland Park, KS. Preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Sadie Dog Fund. https://sadiedogfund.org/. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com