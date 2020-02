Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Robert S. Bowers passed away in Lincoln, NE on February 3, 2020 at the age of 94. The funeral will be on Saturday February 8 at 10:00 AM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Visitation will be Friday February 7 from 6-8:00 at the funeral home.