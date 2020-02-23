January 23, 1926 - February 1, 2020

Robert Russell Baker, 94, passed away on February 1, 2020 in Bowie, MD. Born January 23, 1926 in Lincoln, NE to William Russell and Myrtle May (Hudson) Baker. Robert graduated from Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He proudly and honorably served in the Army during WWII. Upon his return from WWII Robert married the love of his life, Evelyn Genevieve Bodfield on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947.

Robert had a long distinguished career as an investigator with the ATF division of the Treasury Department, retiring after 38 years of government service. Love of music and Nebraska Cornhuskers were a constant in Robert's life. He played trumpet in the Lincoln High School Band, entertained with Panama Hattie Band during WWII and professionally with the Eddie Garner Band. Robert's family was his universe, encouraging, supporting and loving his wife, children and grandchildren.