Robert Rush Reynolds

August 21, 1958 - February 18, 2023

Robert Rush Reynolds, fondly called Coach by his friends, passed in Lincoln, Nebraska on February 18, 2023. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 21,1958 to Bobby and Sarah Reynolds.

Rush attended Lincoln Southeast High School where he played football and baseball. He graduated from the University of Nebraska and met his future wife, Karen, while on a backpacking trip. After marrying, Rush and Karen moved to California where they started their family. They later moved to Fairhope, Alabama to be closer to Sarah Reynolds, who had moved to Point Clear, Alabama after the passing of his father. Years later, Rush relocated back to his hometown of Lincoln. His career held a lot of chapters from financial advisor to sales.

Rush loved his family, playing golf and spending time with his close friends with whom he stayed in touch with since high school. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gilbert and Belinda Reynolds of Grand Island, Nebraska and Dr. Richard and Helen Lester of Mobile, Alabama and his parents Bobby and Sarah Reynolds of Lincoln, Nebraska. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Kier, Ben Reynolds and Alexa Reynolds and his son-in-law Sean Kier of Fairhope, Alabama; his brothers Richard Reynolds of Blue Springs, Mo. along with his wife Margaret Reynolds and Tom Reynolds of Sutton, Nebraska.

Rush's celebration of life will be held May 7th from 3-5 PM at Holmes Park Golf Course Club House, 3701 South 70th Street, Lincoln, NE. 68506