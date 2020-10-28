February 26, 1929 - October 21, 2020

Robert (Red) Edson Gaston, age 91, Lincoln NE died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Robert was born February 26, 1929 at home in Norman Nebraska. Robert was the 5th of 6 children born to Merwie (Edson) and Thomas Gaston, Sr. Robert graduated from Minden High School in 1947. He received a BA in Education degree in 1951 from Nebraska Wesleyan; MA of education from UNL in 1959; and Six Year Specialist degree from UNL in 1972. Red served in the US Army, stationed in Alaska from 1951-1953. He was a standout basketball player at Minden HS, Nebraska Wesleyan, and on the Army's Fort Richardson Alaskan Armed Forces team.

Robert began his professional career as an instructor, coach and principal at Union Public Schools in 1953. In the following years he was an instructor and coach at Polk Public Schools (1954-56), Beaver Crossing Public School (1956-59), and Bayard Public Schools (1959-1962). In 1962, Mr. Gaston became Superintendent at Homer Public Schools and in 1966 the family moved to Hooper, NE. Mr. Gaston, as Superintendent of Hooper Public Schools, was instrumental in consolidating the Hooper, Winslow, Uehling, and Nickerson Public Schools to form Logan View Jr.-Sr. High school from where he retired in 1990 after 24 years as Superintendent.