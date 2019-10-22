October 2, 1941 - October 19, 2019
Robert Ray Kassik, age 78 of Milligan passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born to Frank & Emma (Suda) Kassik Sr.
Services 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Milligan Auditorium, Milligan. Visitation Tuesday, October 22, 2019. 1-8 p.m. with family 5-7 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel - Milligan.
Memorials to the family to be disignated at a later date. Military graveside services at Bohemian National Cemetery in Milligan. Officiating is Pastor Murry Johnson & Pastor Mark Scutt. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.