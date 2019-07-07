Robert Ralph Barnhardt

November 1, 1936 - July 3, 2019
Robert Barnhardt of Lincoln, died peacefully at age 82. He is survived by his wife Francie; daughters, Jackie (Charles Wooldridge II), Cindy (Roger Uttecht); sons, Rob, Steve (Elaine Bruning), Alan, Chad (Chrissy Plourd); 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Pete and grandson Elmo.
Rosary: 7 pm Sunday (7-7-19) Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Monday (7-8-19) St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to the Villa Marie School in Waverly. Visitation beginning at 4 p.m. at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th St. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.