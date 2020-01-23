Robert R. “Bob” Duncan
Robert R. “Bob” Duncan

Robert R. “Bob” Duncan

November 14, 1931 - January 20, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday (1/25) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City; burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gude Mortuary followed by a Prayer Service/Rosary at 7 p.m. Remembrances may be sent at gudefuneralhomes.com.

Service information

Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Gude Mortuary
403 S. 9th St.
Nebraska City, NE 68410
Jan 24
Recitation of the Rosary
Friday, January 24, 2020
7:00PM
Gude Mortuary
403 S. 9th St.
Nebraska City, NE 68410
Jan 25
Funeral Mass
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
218 N. 6th Street
Nebraska City, NE 68410
