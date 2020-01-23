Robert R. “Bob” Duncan

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday (1/25) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City; burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gude Mortuary followed by a Prayer Service/Rosary at 7 p.m. Remembrances may be sent at gudefuneralhomes.com.