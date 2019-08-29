Robert O. Epp
July 20, 1923 - August 27, 2019
Robert O. Epp is survived by son Timothy & wife Heidi, and son Charles & wife Lora.
Graveside services: 9:15 a.m. Saturday, 8/31, Bethesda Cemetery northeast of Henderson. Memorial service following at 10 a.m., Bethesda Mennonite Church, Henderson. Visitation: 1-9 p.m. with family greeting 7-9 p.m. Friday at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. Please visit metzmortuary.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Epp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.