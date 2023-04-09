Robert N. Woeppel
February 29, 1944 - December 9, 2022
Robert Neil Woeppel, better known as Bob, was born on leap day, February 29, 1944, in Holt County, NE, to Elmer and Addie (Mickelson) Woeppel, the 10th of 12 children. Bob died on December 9, 2022 in Lincoln. Bob grew up in Ewing, NE, and graduated from Ewing High School.
Rosary 7:00 pm Thursday (4/13/2023) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Friday (4/14/23) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N 31st Street, Lincoln. Inurnment 1:00 PM Saturday (4/15/23) in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pierce, NE. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lincoln. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.