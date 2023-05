Robert Lynn Portsche

December 6, 1939 - May 1, 2023

Robert Lynn Portsche, 83, of Arlington VA, formerly of Lenexa, KS and Lincoln, NE, passed away May 1, 2023, at home.

Visitation will be at 9:00 AM, May 13, 2023, with services beginning at 10:00 AM at the Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Assoc.

Full obituary may be read at: www.porterfuneralhome.com