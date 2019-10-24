October 20, 2019
Robert Lynn Nielsen was born in 1942, raised in Upland, NE passed October 20 in Pasadena, CA from a heart attack. Bob was a long-time teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School and a Managing Partner at Gallup.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Carol Lee, his sister Sue Kelly, sons Eric and Boyd, their wives Michelle Beamer and Emily Smith and his six grandchildren: Ella, Kaj, Annika, Henry, August and Oliver.
A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln, on Saturday, Nov 9 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers he asked that contributions be made to the ACLU or Planned Parenthood.