October 20, 2019
Robert L Nielsen Robert Lynn Nielsen was born in 1942 to Walt & Goldie Nielsen. He was raised in Upland, NE where his lifelong love of music first developed both as a choir member at the Fredericksburg Lutheran Church and as a trumpeter in the Wesley Jensen dance band from 1959-1960. He was proud that this love was passed on—there were few performances by his sons and grandkids that he missed. He was a devoted season-ticket holder and contributor to the Pasadena Symphony.
Bob earned both his BA and MBE degrees from the University of Nebraska. He first taught school in Campbell, Nebraska in 1963. In 1964 he married his high school sweetheart Carol Lee (Koch) after which they moved to, and taught in, Bloomfield, Nebraska. In 1965 they moved to Lincoln and he began a 15-year stint at Lincoln Southeast High School where he taught business law, bookkeeping and accounting.
He often assumed the role of devil's advocate to make students examine issues thoroughly—but always with a sense of humor which ultimately earned him a senior class award of “Best Performance in a Long-Standing Comedy Series”. He was also very active for years in the Lincoln Education Association where he served in numerous positions including Treasurer, leader of the negotiations team and President - always fighting passionately for teachers' rights and fair pay.
After 17 years of teaching Bob joined The Gallup Organization (then called Selection Research Inc.) in 1980 as an operations manager but quickly rose to become a top analyst and then a management consultant. In 1986 Bob was asked to open (with his wife Carol Lee) Gallup's first west coast office. He chose to open it in Irvine, CA where he successfully built, from scratch, its still thriving healthcare practice. In 1995 he was named as the Managing Director of the newly acquired Gallup London office and guided its transition to a full Gallup consulting office. He returned to the US in 1996 to once again lead the healthcare practice and manage its largest clients. During his time at Gallup he earned the Manager of the Year award multiple times.He retired from Gallup in 2005.
In 2007 he and Carol Lee moved to Pasadena, CA to be closer to their family. In retirement he loved seeing movies with his wife and pairing movies or symphony evenings with a great dinner that started with a Martini and included a glass of wine. During retirement, Bob's instincts for teaching found a new outlet in Facebook, where he further honed his “thought-provoking” teaching style and loved the daily debates/discussions he had with his numerous Facebook friends on all sides of the issues.
He passed October 20 at age 77 from a heart attack in Pasadena, CA and is survived by his wife of 55 years Carol Lee, his sister Sue Kelly, sons Eric and Boyd, their wives Michelle Beamer and Emily Smith and his six grandchildren: Ella, Kaj, Annika, Henry, August and Oliver.
Loma Linda University has accepted his wish to have his body used to aid medical school students in training. A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln, on Saturday, Nov 9 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers he asked that contributions be made to the ACLU or Planned Parenthood.