Robert Lewis “Lew” Sterns, age 89, of Benedict, NE, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Lew was born February 21, 1931 to John C. and Mary D. (Forke) Sterns at their farmhouse on a hill west of Raymond, NE. He was baptized and confirmed at Crounse Methodist Church and attended Crounse District 47 grade school, later graduating from Raymond High. Upon graduation, he would begin his life long career in farming. On January 11, 1952, he was united in marriage to Kathleen (Kathy) Root at Lincoln. To this union, two children were born, Robert and Cheryl. Lew and Kathy were members of the Malcolm Methodist Church and farmed near Malcolm until 1967 when they moved to a farm near Benedict and became long time members of the Benedict United Methodist Church. They continued to farm until retirement. Lew had a great love for farming and also raised hogs and cattle for many years. He would share his love for farming with anyone who took the time to listen and passed this passion onto his children and grandchildren.