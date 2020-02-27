Robert Leon Hutton
Robert Leon Hutton

Robert Leon Hutton

June 10, 1940 - February 24, 2020

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
702 Main St.
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
