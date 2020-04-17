Robert Lee Walton, 66, of Taylorsville passed away April 11, 2020. He was a native of Nebraska. He was employed by American Fuji Seal in Bardstown, KY since September 1, 2001 as a Quality Field Service Engineer. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 201, a lifetime member of the VFW and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claude L.Walton; brother, Claude L. Walton. He is survived by his wife, Anne E. Walton of Taylorsville, KY; daughter and her husband, Deanna E. and Tyler L. Shores and their children, Tyler and William Euan of Shepherdsville, KY; sons and their spouses, Claude "Leroy" Walton of Mt. Washington, KY, Brad L. and Amanda Walton, and their children, Evija and Lilija of Lincoln, NE, Robert L. Jr. and Mara Simmons of Lake Elsinore, CA; mother, Willicine Walton of NE; siblings, Betty Merz, Dennis Walton, Darrell Walton, Kenneth Walton, Pat Freese and Cathy Smith all of Nebraska.