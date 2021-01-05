 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Lee Topil
View Comments

Robert Lee Topil

{{featured_button_text}}

January 3, 2021

Robert Lee Topil 82 of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, 1-7-2021, 9am-9pm, family present 12-6:30pm at the funeral home. Rosary will be at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home Thursday 6:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:00am at St Mary Catholic Church, 7105 Cass Street, Denton, NE. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Family to be designated later. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News