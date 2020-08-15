You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Lee Maly
Robert Lee Maly

August 12, 2020

Robert Lee Maly, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A viewing for the public will be held on Sunday from 1 – 5 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber, NE. Family will not be present at the viewing. The Rosary Service and Funeral Mass will be held privately for immediate family (Invite Only) but will be available for all to view on the Kuncl Funeral Home website (www.kunclfh.com) at the following times: Rosary Service (family only) Sunday, 7:00 PM, Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Funeral Mass (family only) Monday, 10:30 AM, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilber with viewing for family beginning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Please visit www.kunclfh.com

