August 17, 2019
Robert Lee "Bob" Knoell, age 63, Crete, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, at United Church of Christ-First Congregational, 12th and Ivy, Crete. A visitation will be held at 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the church's fellowship hall. A reception will be held at College Heights Country Club, 1225 East 14th Street, Crete, following services. Memorials will be designated by the family at a later date for a donation to be made in Bob's memory. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.
