Robert Leavitt, 96, of Crete, passed peacefully at Tabitha of Crete on October 6, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Riverside Cemetery in Crete. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 – 8 P.M. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.