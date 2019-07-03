Robert L. Snyder 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Robert L. Snyder × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Odell, April 14, 1937 - July 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert L. Snyder Celebrate the life of: Robert L. Snyder Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion Famous Mother's Trivia Quiz promotion Which 'Peanuts' character are you? Print Ads Construction MADLOCK TRUCKING - Ad from 2019-07-03 1 hr ago Madlock Trucking 6120 Arbor Rd, Lincoln, NE 68517 402-476-4440 Creative JOYO THEATRE - Ad from 2019-07-02 Jul 2, 2019 Joyo Theatre 6102 HAVELOCK AVE, LINCOLN, NE 68507 402-466-2441 Transportation ELITE TOURS - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Elite Tours 1603 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102 239-985-0479 Website Service B & R STORES - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 B & R Stores 4554 W St, Lincoln, NE 68503 402-464-6297 Website Insurance UNION BANK - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Union Bank 3643 S 48TH ST, LINCOLN, NE 68506 402-488-0941 Furniture ERNIES IN CERESCO - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Ernie's In Ceresco 318 S 2nd St., Ceresco, NE 68017 402-665-3151 Website Sale BELLINO FIREWORKS - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Bellino Enterprises 501 Olson Dr Ste 2, Papillion, NE 68046 402-935-1916 Website Service LOWER PLATTE SOUTH NRD - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Lower Platte South Nrd 3125 Portia St, Lincoln, NE 68501 402-476-2729 Website Medical ADVANCED RADIOLOGY - Ad from 2019-07-01 Jul 1, 2019 Advanced Radiology 730 N Diers Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 308-398-1344 Restaurant SALSARITA - Ad from 2019-07-01 Jul 1, 2019 SALSARITA 2900 COPPER RIDGE DR, LINCOLN, NE 68516 402-440-3378