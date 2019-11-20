November 27, 1933 - November 18, 2019
Robert L. Northup, 85, of Lincoln passed away on November 18, 2019. Born November 27, 1933 to George A. and Evelyn (Teselle) Northup in Lincoln, NE. Worked as a switchman/brakeman for Burlington Northern Railroad for 44 years and was a Dental Technician in the United States Navy.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include, his wife Beverly; daughter, Barbara (Scott) Clark; grandchildren, Katie Clark (Kyle Champman), Emily Clark; step sisters, Cheryl (Bill) Ross, Sally (Jeff) Hoagland. Preceded in death by his parents, son, Bradley; brother Max and sister in law Ruth; step sister, Pat Siedall.
Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m., Saturday (11-23-19) at Roper and Sons ‘O' Street Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St. Cremation, no visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Tabitha Hospice, 4720 Randolph St, Lincoln, NE 68510 or First Evangelical Free Church, 3280 S 84th St, Lincoln, NE 68506. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.