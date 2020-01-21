Robert L. Graff, 92, of Beatrice died Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 at his Samaritan Springs home. He was born on February 11, 1927 to Edwin L. and Nepomucena Werner Graff at Beatrice. He graduated from the eighth grade at St. Joseph's Elementary School and then from Beatrice High School in 1945. He received as Associate Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln before farming in partnership with his father. He taught an Agricultural Veterans class at Beatrice High School for a time until the federal program expired. He married Margaret Arthaud of Cambridge, Nebraska on August 27, 1949 and they reared six children, Stephen, Willard, killed in an industrial accident in 1987, Mark, Eileen, Timothy and Kathryn. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, having served on the Church Board and later on the Parish Council. He and his wife served as organizing lay persons of the Cursillo Movement of the diocese. He was a member and served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was also a member of the 4th degree. He was involved with several cooperatives, serving as president of the Hoag Cooperative, before and at the time of the merger with the Plymouth Cooperative. He later served on the Farmers Cooperative of Plymouth and was secretary. He also was organizing President of State Line Egg Producers Cooperative. He served as a charter member of both the Tri-County Educational Foundation and the Gage County Hospital Authority. He was a member of the board and served as president of the Gage County Historical Society. His other interest was genealogy. He and his wife were charter and long-time members of both the local and state genealogy societies. He served in many capacities including ten years on the Nebraska State Genealogical Society Board. He retired from active farming, a lifetime love, when he was seventy. He occupied the farm that his great-grandfather, Joseph, came to farm April 15, 1860 and succeeding generations, Philip, Edwin, Robert, and now, son, Tim, the fifth generation, continues to farm. Survivors include three sons, Stephen Graff of Fairbury, Mark Graff and wife Marcia of Omaha, and Timothy Graff and wife Mary of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Kay Graff of Walton; two daughters, Eileen Atkinson and husband Richard of St. Cloud, Florida and Kathryn Bass and husband Tom of Swanton; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Maryanne Crittenden of North Andover, Massachusetts; one brother, James Graff of Huntington Beach, California; two sisters-in-law, Arleen Graff of Menlo Park, California and Colleen Graff of Stayton, Oregon; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Nepomucena Werner Graff; his wife, Margaret, who died on July 20, 2018; one son, Willard; one grandson, Scott Graff; one daughter-in-law, Jeanniene Graff; two brothers, Philip and Willard Graff; one brother-in-law, Richard Crittenden; sister-in-law, Joan Graff.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Robert Barnhill and Father Paul Colling, Concelebrants. Burial will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. A Scriptural Rosary Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Sunday, January 26, at Fox Funeral Home. Visitation on Sunday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. and not at the church on Monday. A memorial has been established to St. Joseph's Catholic School and the Tri-County Educational Foundation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.