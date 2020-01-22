Robert L. Graff
February 11, 1927 - January 19, 2020

Robert L. Graff, 92, of Beatrice died January 19, 2020. Funeral 10:30 A.M, January 27, 2020, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Beatrice. Burial St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Beatrice. Rosary 6:30 P.M, January 26, Fox Funeral Home. Visitation Sunday from 8:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. and not at the church on Monday. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice.

