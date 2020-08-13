× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 31, 1942 - August 11, 2020

Robert L. Casper, 77, of Lincoln, NE passed away at High Plains Memory Care in Lincoln on August 11, 2020. Bob was born in Minden, to George Jr. and Marie (Kruse) Casper August 31, 1942. Bob married Barbara (Barb) Knuth of Oxford, October 27, 1963. In 1971, Bob and Barb moved to Hildreth where they owned and operated Bob and Barb's Café and Bar for 13 ½ years. They also owned and operated Casper's Sundries for several years. Bob was a Pioneer Seed Dealer from 1983-1999.

Survivors include: son, Bryon Casper; daughters, Brenda (Darrell) Wingert, and Becky (Brent) Anderson; grandchildren, Brittney Casper, Brook Casper, Danielle Bigras, Alex Bigras, Dallas Wingert, Brendan and Brady Anderson; family friends, Mike and Shawna Erbsen, and Trevor Erbsen, Heike Klien, Ginger Zahl, Ka Lee Zahl, and Jake Zahl.

Visitation will be Friday August 14, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. Graveside services will be Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at the Hildreth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church of Hildreth, Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department, Hildreth Lions Club, Windcrest Assisted Living -Lincoln, or to Hospice Community Care of Lincoln. Craig Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Visit craigfunerals.com