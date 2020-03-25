September 30, 1943 - March 16, 2020
Robert King Marshall Jr was born September 30th, 1943 and passed away from cancer March 16th, 2020 at 76 years old. He was the son of Robert and Veronica Marshall who preceeded him in death. Bob went to St. Mary's elementary and graduated at Southeast High School. He attended the University of Nebraska. He enjoyed swimming, golf, hunting, baseball, football, Nascar and all kinds of sports. His nickname was backyard Bob because he loved to garden as well.
Bob worked at several places in town over his life. As a teen he worked at Leons Market, at Kings restaurant, Bucks Bootery, and Russ' IGA. After school he went to work at Household Finance in Kansas City, Nashville and Des Moines and then back to Lincoln in 1970. He started work at MFA insurance, He also worked at other insurance organizations in Lincoln, IFS Corp. Chambers-Dobson Ins. and Midlands Insurance Group. He finished his career as co-owner of Mid-Alliance insurance Associates LLC. with a CIC designation.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob was involved in the community in many organizations, Lincoln Catholic Churches, Knights of Columbus, Pius X booster club, Lincoln Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts, Junior Olympics, Lincoln Home Builders Association, Independent Insurance agents of Nebraska (both state and local chapters), state Big I youth golf tournament director. He was a Mason and a Shriner.
Bob suffered from Alzheimers disease the last two years of his life and wanted to thank the nurses and staff at Pemberly Place for their dedication and hard work taking care of him.
Bob loved his family and friends and he will be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Marshall. He has 3 siblings. Vickie Brindamour (Johnjohn), John Marshall, and Mary Lively (Chuck). He had 3 children, Eric (Lynnette) Marshall, Kent Marshall, and Robyn (Tim) Rocklein. He had 6 grandchildren, Shailee (Brian) Curin, Chandra (AJ) Pfenning, Trejen Marshall, Connor Marshall, Tayler Marshall and Crist Geswein. He had 4 stepchildren in his life, Alan Bailey, Rob Bailey, Joanne Geswein, and Jennifer Geswein. Bob had 3 great-grandchildren, Gideon Pfenning, Emalynn Pfenning and Norah Curin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. “Hugs from Home Project” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.