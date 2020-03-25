September 30, 1943 - March 16, 2020

Robert King Marshall Jr was born September 30th, 1943 and passed away from cancer March 16th, 2020 at 76 years old. He was the son of Robert and Veronica Marshall who preceeded him in death. Bob went to St. Mary's elementary and graduated at Southeast High School. He attended the University of Nebraska. He enjoyed swimming, golf, hunting, baseball, football, Nascar and all kinds of sports. His nickname was backyard Bob because he loved to garden as well.

Bob worked at several places in town over his life. As a teen he worked at Leons Market, at Kings restaurant, Bucks Bootery, and Russ' IGA. After school he went to work at Household Finance in Kansas City, Nashville and Des Moines and then back to Lincoln in 1970. He started work at MFA insurance, He also worked at other insurance organizations in Lincoln, IFS Corp. Chambers-Dobson Ins. and Midlands Insurance Group. He finished his career as co-owner of Mid-Alliance insurance Associates LLC. with a CIC designation.

