Robert J. Pietenpol
View Comments

Robert J. Pietenpol

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert J. Pietenpol

January 21, 1937 - March 24, 2020

Robert J. Pietenpol, 83, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1937 in Princeton, NE to Orville and Erna (Christner) Pietenpol. Preceded in death by wife, Mary. Memorial Service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Pietenpol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News