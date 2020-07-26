Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Robert J. Pietenpol, 83, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1937 in Princeton, NE to Orville and Erna (Christner) Pietenpol. Preceded in death by wife, Mary. Memorial Service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com