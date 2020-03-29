January 21, 1937 - March 24, 2020
Robert J. Pietenpol, 83, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1937 in Princeton, NE to Orville and Erna (Christner) Pietenpol.
He is survived by his sons, Jack (Shelly), Jeff, Jerry, Jimmy (Tanya), 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carole Blodgett, Janice Simmons, Beth Womble-Innis. Preceded in death by wife, Mary.
Services are pending. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com
