Robert J. Pietenpol
View Comments

Robert J. Pietenpol

{{featured_button_text}}

January 21, 1937 - March 24, 2020

Robert J. Pietenpol, 83, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1937 in Princeton, NE to Orville and Erna (Christner) Pietenpol.

He is survived by his sons, Jack (Shelly), Jeff, Jerry, Jimmy (Tanya), 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carole Blodgett, Janice Simmons, Beth Womble-Innis. Preceded in death by wife, Mary.

Services are pending. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Robert Pietenpol, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News