Robert J. Buchman Dr.

Dr. Robert J. Buchman (91) of Lincoln, “slipped the surly bonds of earth” during the early hours of August 4, 2020, and is now peacefully fly-fishing in his favorite trout stream. Bob was born in Paola, (KS) to Joseph D. Buchman, an Agronomist, and Margaret (Reasoner) Buchman. He was a graduate of Paola High School and was accepted as a third-year student by Creighton University School of Medicine. He married the love of his life, Claire (Sanderson) in 1951, and was the proud father of Laura (Ed), Mark (Sandee), Robin (Earl), and Elise (Charles). After graduating from Creighton University School of Medicine, he interned at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln, and practiced in Spalding (NE). He did his general surgery residency with Dr. Roland Miller, and was the first resident of that program. He completed his training at William Beaumont Army Hospital, and later did his cardiovascular-thoracic residency at Fort Bliss Army Hospital, where his consultants were Michael DeBakey and Denton Cooley.