January 14, 1935 - March 12, 2020

Robert Hughett was born on January 14, 1935 in La Salle, IL to John and Loretta Hughett and passed away on March 12, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. He married Patricia (Mulinazzi) on June 30, 1956 in Ottawa, IL. Robert was a stockbroker for 50 years and retired from Morgan Stanley in 2007.

He was involved in many golf organizations including volunteer work with the USGA, NGA, and other state and local organizations. Robert was the 1999 Nebraska State Senior Amateur golf champion and was a US Senior Amateur qualifier in 1996.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; children Kathy Gross, Michael Hughett, Lori Gokie, and Bryan Hughett; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and his sister Lois Harvey. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Betty Kasap.

A memorial service is planned for Tuesday March 17 at 1:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to First Tee Omaha (FirstTeeOmaha.org.)

