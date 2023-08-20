Robert Harvey Cather

January 23, 1924 - August 17, 2023

Robert Harvey Cather died Thursday, Aug.17th in his home. He was 99 years old.

Robert "Bob" Cather was born January 23, 1924 to Howard Baldwin Cather and Imogene Myers Cather in Lincoln, NE.

Bob was the youngest of four children, with a sister and two brothers during the depression, and yet had a very happy family childhood. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942 and went on to UNL, majoring in art. Bob's college years were interrupted as he entered the 32rd Infantry Div. and WWII.

Bob's memories of his years fighting in the Pacific Theatre, were vivid and clear. He has been recorded in the Library of Congress (Bob's full story can be found when searching his full name/Library of Congress).

Instead of heading back to University, Bob went into business with his father and brother. Cather & Sons Construction Co. had a sterling reputation of fairness in business, and Bob loved every minute of his time doing business and seated on his tractor grader.

Bob is survived by his wife, Cecelia; son, Scott Cather (Kathy) of Lincoln; daughters: Carol McKee (Mike) of Lincoln, and Linda Johnson (Scott) of Ames, IA.

Bob had seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 23rd at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Visitation is Tuesday, August 22nd, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at same location. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Bob's memory at a later date.

