Robert Harold Culver Sr., age 97, of Lincoln passed away on March 14, 2023. Born in Silver Creek Nebraska. to William and Hilda (Rann) Culver on July 11, 1925. While working for the Bell telephone company he met Monita Heitman in 1946 and they married in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1947. Together they raised four children. He was a proud Navy veteran of WWII seeing action at Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Tokyo Bay. He served with his shipmates on the destroyer Samuel N. Moore 747. He retired from Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph in 1990. During his life he took great pride in volunteering with Lions International, Frank Woods Telephone Museum, Roller Skating Museum, managing multiple annual reunions for his Samuel N. Moore destroyer shipmates and he attended Prairie Home Methodist Church.