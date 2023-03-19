Robert Harold Culver Sr.
July 11, 1925 - March 14, 2023
Robert Harold Culver Sr., age 97, of Lincoln passed away on March 14, 2023. Born in Silver Creek Nebraska. to William and Hilda (Rann) Culver on July 11, 1925. While working for the Bell telephone company he met Monita Heitman in 1946 and they married in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1947. Together they raised four children. He was a proud Navy veteran of WWII seeing action at Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Tokyo Bay. He served with his shipmates on the destroyer Samuel N. Moore 747. He retired from Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph in 1990. During his life he took great pride in volunteering with Lions International, Frank Woods Telephone Museum, Roller Skating Museum, managing multiple annual reunions for his Samuel N. Moore destroyer shipmates and he attended Prairie Home Methodist Church.
He is survived by; sons, Bob (Debra) Culver Jr. and Jim (Fran) Culver; daughters, Linda Culver, and Brenda Culver (Mike Naccarato); grandsons Chris (Akiko) Culver, Alex (Rosie Hardy) Hall, Walker Hall, granddaughters Ashley (Bryan) Brinkman, Clarissa (Travis) Smith, Alison (Eric) Preston, and Deb Hansel; great-grandchildren Kai, Julie, Lily, Ethan S., Tatum, Ethan P., Ella, and great-great-granddaughter Hazel. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Monita of 69 years; parents, brothers William “Jr.” Culver; Don Culver; and sister Rogene Dilley; granddaughter Elizabeth Hall and daughter-in-law Mary Culver.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 21st 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln NE. Visitation and viewing Monday, March 20th from 4-8 pm at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 “O” St., Lincoln NE. Burial in Wyuka Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials to Prairie Home Methodist Church. Condolences at www.wyuka.com.