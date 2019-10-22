September 7, 1921 - October 19, 2019
Robert H. Wallick, 98, Omaha, formerly of Lincoln, died October 19, 2019. He was born September 7, 1921 in rural Bennet, to Alva E. and Grace E. (Davidson) Wallick. WWII U. S. Army Veteran. Ret. from Lincoln Electric System in 1988.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife Joan; son Gregg (Elaine) Wallick; daughter Kathy (Joe) Link; 4 grandchildren Kurt Gonnerman, Mark Gonnerman, Amanda Wallick, Brett (Stephanie) Wallick; 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Hanson.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Wednesday (10-23-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 O Street. Memorials to the family for later designation. Cremation/No visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.