Robert H. Hallstrom

Private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at Luther Memorial church in Syracuse. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/pg/fusselmanallenharvey/videos/. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Avoca Cemetery, Avoca, NE. If you wish to join in the procession with the family, please meet at Luther Memorial Church at 1:30 p.m. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles. The committal service will be available by radio broadcasts.