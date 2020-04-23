January 6, 1923 - April 21, 2020
Robert H. Hallstrom, 97, Syracuse, passed into eternal life on April 21, 2020. He was born in Avoca, NE on Jan. 6, 1923, to Elmer & Vera (Propst) Hallstrom. He married Ethel (Hefner) on Dec. 10, 1946.
Survived by daughter, Bette (Elkhorn); son Robert J. (LuRae) (Syracuse), grandchildren, Erin, Kendall (fiance Justin Hauder) and Grant; brother Tom (Dorothy), other family members and friends. Preceded in death by wife Ethel, parents, daughter Barbara Lea and granddaughter Morgan, sister Corrine Case (Raymond), brother Jack (Nancy).
Private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at Luther Memorial church in Syracuse. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/pg/fusselmanallenharvey/videos/. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Avoca Cemetery, Avoca, NE. If you wish to join in the procession with the family, please meet at Luther Memorial Church at 1:30 p.m. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles. The committal service will be available by radio broadcasts.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to family choice, Luther Memorial Church, Good Samaritan Society. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, 402-269-2441
