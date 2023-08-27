Robert Gregerson

May 31, 1938 - August 10, 2023

Robert Gregerson, 85, of Lincoln and Greeley, Co, CO, passed away on August 10, 2023. He was born on May 31, 1938.

Robert, lovingly known as Bob, led a fulfilling life surrounded by his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Sarah, and their three children: Lori McMurren of Greeley, Colorado, Kelly Watts of Mocksville, North Carolina, and Greg Gregerson of Sioux City, Iowa. He was also a cherished grandfather to five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Helen Gregerson, as well as his brothers, Jim and Francis, and sister, Rachel Naab.

During his educational journey, Bob attended Union College. He valued the pursuit of knowledge and always sought to expand his horizons.

Bob's career spanned several industries, showcasing his versatility and dedication. In the 1950s and 60s, he worked as a barber in Lincoln. Bob also built and operated the Dairy Queen on South 48th during the 1960s. Later, he embarked on a successful 30-year career as a realtor with Woods Bros. Realty, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Bob found solace and strength in his faith. He was a longtime member of the College View Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he worshipped and formed meaningful connections with fellow members.

In his free time, Bob enjoyed traveling, spending quality time with his loved ones, and cheering on the Nebraska Football team. He was an active member of his church, always lending a helping hand wherever needed.

A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on September 1, 2023, at 10 AM at the College View Seventh-day Adventist Church on 48th and Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be directed to College View Academy in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Bob Gregerson will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love, dedication, and service will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.