Robert Glenn Lange

July 30, 1951 - September 11, 2023

Robert G. Lange of Lincoln died peacefully at home on September 11, following a two-year battle with cancer. His wife, Penny, was by his side when he left to be with the Lord.

Born in Lincoln on July 30, 1951 to Paul and Leslie (Brown) Lange, Bob was a kind and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, neighbor, and friend. He was educated at Hartley, Whittier, and Lincoln Northeast and graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska College of Law. (He said he learned more about life at Whittier than all the others combined.) Bob had a successful career in the insurance industry, serving as Director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance from 1994 to 1997. He retired from Ameritas Life as Legal Counsel in 2014.

Together with his two sons, Nick and Jim, he climbed 15 “fourteeners” in Colorado, ran 10 Lincoln Half Marathons, and four Lincoln Marathons. Under Bob's leadership, the three “Langemen” enjoyed camping, hiking, running rivers, and adventuring in the outdoors. In 1999, Bob traveled to Ireland with his mom, Leslie Jean, and son, Jim, to explore the beautiful places of his mom's fun-loving heritage. He loved traveling and learning new things. As evidence of his spirit and courage, Bob ran a half marathon with his son, Nick, just a few weeks before his cancer diagnosis in July 2021.

In 2011, Bob was blessed to marry the love of his life, Penny, in the backyard of their Woodsshire home in Lincoln. Bob and Penny were a special pair who enjoyed life and had a lot of fun together. They traveled around the world, were active in their neighborhood, and worked together on their beautiful home and award-winning garden. Over the last two years Penny cared for Bob with heartfelt devotion, always by his side for appointments, scans, surgeries, and chemotherapy. It was a solemn role and one she cherished - Bob was stronger in his fight against cancer because of Penny.

Thoughtful and deliberate, Bob was imminently wise and full of life advice, often shared through handwritten letters. He helped many people with legal matters over the years and enjoyed lending a hand with a yard or house project. He liked to read and listen to music. Bob had a quick wit and dry sense of humor and an authentic way of connecting with people that helped them feel easily comfortable, genuinely seen, and openly accepted. Engaged and opinionated in the ways of the world, he was a past board member of the Center for Legal Immigration Assistance and Interfaith Housing Project and proud supporter of organizations like Nebraskans for Peace and ACLU.

Bob and Penny were faithful members of First Plymouth Church, and it was an important part of their lives. He took comfort in the Bible and especially loved the passage “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven; a time to be born and a time to die.” He believed there is always a time to be kind. Bob enjoyed life and all the experiences along the way. He was especially thankful for the love and support he received from so many during his illness. Bob will be deeply missed and live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wonderful wife, Penny, and two sons and their wives, Nick and Liz Lange and James Lange and Nora Greiman. Daughter Abby Stovall. Five grandchildren Miles, Colin, Isaac, Jaston, and Brynn. Brother, Bill, and his wife, Janet, and sister, Pati Wittstruck, and her husband, Daryl. Many special uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 16th at 10am at First Plymouth Church, 2200 D. St. Lincoln, NE 68502.

Memorials can be directed to First Plymouth Church justNeighbors Fund (which helps relieve medical debt for area residents 2200 D. St. Lincoln, NE 68502) or Lincoln Parks Foundation with a memo for the Bob Lange Bench Fund (3131 O St., Suite 301, Lincoln, NE 68510).